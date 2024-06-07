Reviewing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Live Current Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $4.94 billion 1.08 $375.00 million $6.10 17.25 Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.00 -$15.73 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 2 4 0 2.43 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TriNet Group and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TriNet Group currently has a consensus target price of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.78% 124.38% 10.24% Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

