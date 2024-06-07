Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 507096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Revival Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.
Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current year.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revival Gold
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.