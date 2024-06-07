RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

RF Industries stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.