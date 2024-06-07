RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
