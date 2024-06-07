Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $9.11. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 910 shares trading hands.

Ricoh Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

