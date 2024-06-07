Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.20 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Featured Stories
