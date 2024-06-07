Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $377.34 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.26 or 0.99956141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00099828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00183569 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $338.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.