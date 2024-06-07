Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2.5%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.29. Approximately 6,038,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,172,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 151.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,539,351 shares of company stock valued at $28,861,419 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.