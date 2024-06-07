Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 900 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $718,794.56.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00.

Roblox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

View Our Latest Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.