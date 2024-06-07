Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $7.17 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,156.12 or 0.06009251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 510,065 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 510,250.77500434. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 4,214.57230254 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,798,468.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

