Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of Rogers Communications worth $56,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,977,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,723,000 after purchasing an additional 71,611 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,895,000 after buying an additional 660,486 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after buying an additional 247,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RCI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $39.58. 1,461,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

