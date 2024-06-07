Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.44

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as high as C$5.84. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 109,027 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.44. The stock has a market cap of C$740.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.