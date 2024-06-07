Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.13 and last traded at $57.68. 397,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,206,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Specifically, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $636,371. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

