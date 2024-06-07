Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $74.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLB. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

