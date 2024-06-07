Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.85.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 698,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 141,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

