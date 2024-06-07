Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGMT. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of SGMT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $4.88. 144,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 894,319 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

