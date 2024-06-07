Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Samsara also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 6,238,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

