Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $382.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $376.00 to $382.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.74. 2,079,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

