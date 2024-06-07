Sapphire Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $1,771.23 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.50 or 0.05333870 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00050825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,775,484,398 coins and its circulating supply is 1,754,854,975 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

