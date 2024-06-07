Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.65 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.51 ($0.12). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 145,361 shares.

Scancell Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.58 million, a PE ratio of -956.00 and a beta of 0.37.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

