Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 289.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 227,022 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,424,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,093,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

