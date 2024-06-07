Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.50

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 149407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.