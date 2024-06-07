Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,384,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $272,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,722,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 1,800,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,646. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

