Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,941 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $453,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 204.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

