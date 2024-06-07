Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

