Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 4,753,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,281,236. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

