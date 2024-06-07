Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $43.57 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 4.9% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,230,000 after buying an additional 611,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.28. The company had a trading volume of 954,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,955. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

