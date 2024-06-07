Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $62.35. 293,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,109. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

