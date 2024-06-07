Scotiabank Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.66 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

