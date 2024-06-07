Scotiabank Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVO
Coveo Solutions Price Performance
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Stock Average Calculator
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.