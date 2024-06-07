Scotiabank Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $48.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.12.

BRZE opened at $36.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. Braze has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Braze by 5.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Braze by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

