Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) to Strong-Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AMPS has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

AMPS stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $12,589,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

