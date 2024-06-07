Sernova (TSE:SVA) Shares Down 13.9%

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) dropped 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 135,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 147,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

