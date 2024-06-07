ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $54,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $703.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,272. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.11 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.09. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

