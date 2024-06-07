Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $375.20 million and $4.39 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,149.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.46 or 0.00701991 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00118436 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008428 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00040793 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.13 or 0.00234906 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00058571 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00088189 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,489,135,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,459,848,350 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
