Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 132.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,409,000 after acquiring an additional 365,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.72. 613,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,108. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

