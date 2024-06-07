Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Silvaco Group Stock Up 7.2 %

About Silvaco Group

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $17.51 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

