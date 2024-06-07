Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764,480 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Simon Property Group worth $567,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.78. 181,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

