SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CAO Sells $402,800.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SkyWest Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $84.58.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. TD Cowen increased their price target on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after buying an additional 266,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 361,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

