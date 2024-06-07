Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SNN stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $29,884,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

