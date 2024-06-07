Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $6,461,896.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNA opened at $267.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.18 and its 200 day moving average is $281.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

