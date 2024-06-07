Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNOW. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Snowflake stock opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,880 shares of company stock worth $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

