SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.05

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.05 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 311316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.