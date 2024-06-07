Sona Asset Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.40. 4,366,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,592. The company has a market capitalization of $639.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

