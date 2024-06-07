SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.80. 5,456,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 45,396,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,925. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,765,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

