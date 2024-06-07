S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

