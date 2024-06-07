S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,032. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.17 and a 200-day moving average of $429.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

