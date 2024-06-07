SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,492,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,929 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.96.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 948,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 287,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 237,848 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

