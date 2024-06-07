SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,492,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,929 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.96.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 948,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 287,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 237,848 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.