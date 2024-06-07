Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.78. Approximately 50,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 103,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Spear Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21.

About Spear Alpha ETF

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

