Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $60.13. 192,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

