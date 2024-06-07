Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $3.21 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.