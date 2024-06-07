Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.98 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

CXM stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

